EOS Trading Down 22% This Week (EOS)

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. One EOS coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.10 or 0.00013875 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, EOS has traded 22% lower against the US dollar. EOS has a total market cap of $4.87 billion and approximately $1.67 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ark (ARK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003243 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005292 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000130 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000041 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000699 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,030,309,158 coins and its circulating supply is 954,142,079 coins. The official website for EOS is eos.io . EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper. Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/ In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup) “

EOS Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

