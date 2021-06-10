EOSDT Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $3,987.00 (EOSDT)

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. One EOSDT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.97 or 0.00002678 BTC on exchanges. EOSDT has a total market capitalization of $2.56 million and $3,987.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, EOSDT has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About EOSDT

EOSDT launched on May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @eosdt_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for EOSDT is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt . EOSDT’s official website is eosdt.com . The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

EOSDT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOSDT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOSDT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

