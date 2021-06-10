EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Sold by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 36.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,357 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 26,376 shares during the quarter. EPAM Systems accounts for 1.7% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned about 0.08% of EPAM Systems worth $18,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 318 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $467.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $415.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $507.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $445.50.

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.54, for a total value of $1,527,756.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,969,553.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 11,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.02, for a total transaction of $5,696,074.88. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,948 shares of company stock valued at $35,058,199. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

EPAM traded up $4.20 on Thursday, reaching $497.18. 2,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,221. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $454.04. The company has a market capitalization of $28.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.38. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $225.70 and a twelve month high of $495.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $780.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.88 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

