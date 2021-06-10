Epic Cash (EPIC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.79 Million

Epic Cash (CURRENCY:EPIC) traded down 52.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. One Epic Cash coin can now be bought for $0.42 or 0.00001133 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Epic Cash has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar. Epic Cash has a total market capitalization of $4.79 million and $13,476.00 worth of Epic Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00062525 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003698 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00023006 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.60 or 0.00841248 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.71 or 0.00088889 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,078.71 or 0.08365408 BTC.

Epic Cash Profile

EPIC is a coin. Epic Cash’s total supply is 11,482,704 coins. The Reddit community for Epic Cash is https://reddit.com/r/epiccash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Epic Cash’s official website is epic.tech . Epic Cash’s official message board is medium.com/epic-cash . Epic Cash’s official Twitter account is @EpicCashTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EPIC is a community-driven project based on the fair distribution principle and will never have a pre-mine or an ICO. EPIC is a tech company that aims to create supporting tools to make the crypto world easier for the trader. “

Epic Cash Coin Trading

