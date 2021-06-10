Equalizer (EQZ) Price Hits $0.84

Equalizer (CURRENCY:EQZ) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 10th. During the last seven days, Equalizer has traded 29.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Equalizer coin can currently be bought for $0.84 or 0.00002240 BTC on popular exchanges. Equalizer has a market capitalization of $7.81 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of Equalizer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Equalizer Coin Profile

Equalizer’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,250,000 coins. Equalizer’s official Twitter account is @EqualizerFlash

Buying and Selling Equalizer

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equalizer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Equalizer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Equalizer using one of the exchanges listed above.

