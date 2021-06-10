Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Stitch Fix, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Stitch Fix in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 7th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.42) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.72). Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Stitch Fix’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.85) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.66) EPS.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stitch Fix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Stitch Fix from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Stitch Fix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFIX opened at $64.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.47 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.04. Stitch Fix has a one year low of $21.60 and a one year high of $113.76.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 4.97% and a negative return on equity of 21.32%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFIX. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter valued at about $240,563,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter valued at about $119,403,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter worth about $50,791,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter worth about $47,575,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Stitch Fix by 25.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,891,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,771,000 after acquiring an additional 783,345 shares during the period. 54.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Scott Darling sold 4,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $215,867.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,957,439.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 136,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total transaction of $7,253,307.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 427,753 shares of company stock worth $20,667,602 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.