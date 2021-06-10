Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for G-III Apparel Group, Ltd.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GIII)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley upped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of G-III Apparel Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 7th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the textile maker will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.06. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. G-III Apparel Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.57.

G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $34.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. G-III Apparel Group has a 12-month low of $9.30 and a 12-month high of $35.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.22, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.98.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The firm had revenue of $519.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.75) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, COO Wayne S. Miller sold 65,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total value of $2,217,544.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 249,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,400,565.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Brosig sold 8,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $256,693.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,329.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 109,398 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 32,571 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 178.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 123,216 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 78,955 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,627 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 9,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 413,320 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,457,000 after purchasing an additional 86,732 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.