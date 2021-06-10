Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Tivity Health, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tivity Health in a report released on Wednesday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Halper now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.80 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.59. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $108.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.67 million. Tivity Health had a negative net margin of 0.88% and a positive return on equity of 649.58%.

TVTY has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $16.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

NASDAQ:TVTY opened at $26.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.15, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -192.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.50. Tivity Health has a twelve month low of $9.44 and a twelve month high of $27.85.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Tivity Health by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 27,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 15,019 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 125.5% in the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 45,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 25,100 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Tivity Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Tivity Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $784,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. 92.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health products primarily for seniors and older adults in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and group retiree plans; Prime Fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; virtual fitness experiences, including live instructor-led classes; and WholeHealth living program, a continuum of services related to complementary, alternative, and physical medicine.

