Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for June, 10th (AIXA, AIXNY, AIXXF, B, BIIB, CPG, CRZBY, CVE, DNHBY, DNKEY)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, June 10th:

Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) was given a €22.50 ($26.47) target price by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Aixtron (OTCMKTS:AIXNY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Aixtron (OTCMKTS:AIXXF)

had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $64.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada to C$7.50. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a sector perform rating.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. They currently have $11.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cenovus Energy completed the strategic acquisition of Husky Energy early this year. The all-stock accord has created the third-biggest energy producer in Canada. The combined entity is expected to have a production capacity of 750 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (MBoe/d). In terms of refining and upgrading, the combined entity is now the second-largest in Canada. Hence, Cenovus is well-placed to gain on favorable commodity prices since it has broadened its high-quality oil sand asset portfolio with the Husky Energy acquisition. However, the company’s significant exposure to debt capital is concerning. Although the company’s cash balance can easily clear its short-term borrowings, the integrated energy player’s capability of paying long-term debt is in question, since the coronavirus pandemic is still affecting the firm.”

Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG to a sell rating.

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG to a buy rating.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a C$68.00 target price on the stock.

ENI (NYSE:E) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) was given a €120.00 ($141.18) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Societe Generale.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) was downgraded by analysts at R. F. Lafferty from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Largo Resources (TSE:LGO) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at CIBC. They currently have a C$25.00 target price on the stock.

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG to a buy rating.

The North West (TSE:NWC) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at CIBC. They currently have a C$38.00 target price on the stock.

Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Puma (ETR:PUM) was given a €104.00 ($122.35) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) was downgraded by analysts at Truist Securities from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $78.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $85.00.

RH (NYSE:RH) was upgraded by analysts at Gordon Haskett from a hold rating to an accumulate rating.

Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Spire (NYSE:SR) was upgraded by analysts at Sidoti from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $83.00 price target on the stock.

SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG to a buy rating.

Tucows (TSE:TC) (NYSE:TCX) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. The firm currently has a C$70.00 price target on the stock.

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) had its target price raised by CIBC to C$26.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating. The firm currently has $479.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Tyler’s first-quarter results benefited from higher recurring revenues, better cost management and increased margins. Public sector’s ongoing transition from on-premise and outdated systems to scalable cloud-based systems are positives. Coronavirus-led remote-working trend is also driving demand for its connectivity and cloud services. Strong liquidity position is helping it pursue acquisitions. Key acquisitions are expected to drive growth. However, the pandemic has negatively impacted Tyler’s prospects. It is seeing delays in procurement processes and lengthening sales cycles, as public entities focus on issues related to the pandemic. Also, many of its customers are likely to face budget pressures in the near term. Shares have underperformed the industry in the past year.”

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

