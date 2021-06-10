Equity Residential (EQR) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

6/3/2021 – Equity Residential was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $86.00 price target on the stock.

6/3/2021 – Equity Residential had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $78.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/1/2021 – Equity Residential was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $89.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $72.00.

5/26/2021 – Equity Residential had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $60.00 to $63.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/26/2021 – Equity Residential had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $79.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Equity Residential had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $77.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Equity Residential was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $76.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $54.00.

4/27/2021 – Equity Residential was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.

4/21/2021 – Equity Residential was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $79.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Equity Residential have outperformed its industry in the past three months. Earlier, the REIT noted that it continued to witness “good demand for its apartment units” in February. This is highlighted by the continued trend of move-ins surpassing move outs, in turn translating into improvement in physical occupancy. Yet, residential REITs have been significantly affected by the pandemic, with demand for rental units and tenants’ rent-paying capabilities bearing the brunt, leading to high concessions and uncollectible lease revenues. Also, health concerns of living in dense environments and the continuation of the work-from-home mandates are resulting in a shift of renter demand away from higher cost and urban/infill markets. Equity Residential is not immune to these woes and is bearing substantial impact on rental rates.”

Shares of EQR opened at $79.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $45.42 and a 12-month high of $80.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.83, a P/E/G ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.77.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 6.20%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.93%.

In other Equity Residential news, EVP Christa L. Sorenson sold 343 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $25,039.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Garechana sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,371,174 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 0.4% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 34,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,447,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 31.9% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 3.1% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 11.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. 84.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

