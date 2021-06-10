Era Swap (ES) Trading 11.5% Lower This Week

Era Swap (CURRENCY:ES) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. One Era Swap coin can now be purchased for $0.0052 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Era Swap has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar. Era Swap has a market capitalization of $5.18 million and approximately $81,039.00 worth of Era Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00062757 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002694 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00023494 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003697 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.89 or 0.00845403 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.08 or 0.00089090 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,133.18 or 0.08438575 BTC.

Era Swap Profile

Era Swap is a coin. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2019. Era Swap’s total supply is 2,097,550,005 coins and its circulating supply is 997,282,758 coins. Era Swap’s official Twitter account is @eraswaptec . The official website for Era Swap is eraswap.life

According to CryptoCompare, “Era Swap Token (ES) is a decentralized utility token currently based on Ethereum blockchain (ERC20) which will be used on multiple platforms for exchange of services (P2P), avail discounts, get rewards and many more utility. Era Swap Life is Single Sign On (SSO) gateway which provides access to multiple utility platforms accepting Era Swap (ES) Utility token Era Swap users can add their wallet to access the platforms which offers multiple solutions to community members. Era Swap Ecosystem includes interlinked multiple platforms where Era Swap Tokens can be utilized for exchange of services, availing discounts, getting rewards and other utilities. Era Swap Team will identify and help build more such platforms in future which are built for the community and willing to incorporate ES reward system. “

