Ergo Price Down 21.6% This Week (ERG)

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. Ergo has a market cap of $288.39 million and approximately $2.27 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ergo has traded 21.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ergo coin can now be bought for about $9.01 or 0.00024492 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36,782.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,463.83 or 0.06698295 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000882 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $171.75 or 0.00466919 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $600.22 or 0.01631780 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.09 or 0.00157938 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $256.89 or 0.00698381 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $164.21 or 0.00446420 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00006516 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.71 or 0.00366230 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 35,316,150 coins and its circulating supply is 32,012,428 coins. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org . Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute. EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch. EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019) “

Ergo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

