ESBC (ESBC) Price Hits $0.0255 on Top Exchanges

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded 30% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 10th. In the last week, ESBC has traded up 50.2% against the US dollar. One ESBC coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0255 or 0.00000069 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ESBC has a total market cap of $714,155.47 and approximately $63,901.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ESBC Coin Profile

ESBC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 28,337,695 coins and its circulating supply is 28,058,361 coins. ESBC’s official message board is medium.com/@esbcbetting. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here. ESBC’s official website is esbc.pro. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

ESBC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ESBC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ESBC using one of the exchanges listed above.

