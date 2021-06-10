Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) vs. NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Critical Survey

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) and Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares NeoGames and Esports Entertainment Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeoGames N/A N/A N/A Esports Entertainment Group N/A -44.55% -33.67%

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for NeoGames and Esports Entertainment Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeoGames 0 0 4 0 3.00 Esports Entertainment Group 0 0 4 0 3.00

NeoGames currently has a consensus target price of $40.25, suggesting a potential downside of 40.79%. Esports Entertainment Group has a consensus target price of $22.50, suggesting a potential upside of 78.15%. Given Esports Entertainment Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Esports Entertainment Group is more favorable than NeoGames.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NeoGames and Esports Entertainment Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeoGames $49.20 million 30.24 $6.51 million $0.39 173.44 Esports Entertainment Group N/A N/A -$10.35 million ($0.68) -18.57

NeoGames has higher revenue and earnings than Esports Entertainment Group. Esports Entertainment Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NeoGames, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.0% of NeoGames shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.9% of Esports Entertainment Group shares are held by institutional investors. 30.6% of Esports Entertainment Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

NeoGames beats Esports Entertainment Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NeoGames

NeoGames S.A. provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices. It also develops and operates online lotteries and games that allows lottery operators to distribute lottery products through online sales channels using the company's technology. In addition, the company offers software development and platforms sub-licensing services; and regulation and compliance, payment processing, risk management, player relationship management, and player value optimization services. NeoGames S.A. was incorporated on 2014 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Esports Entertainment Group

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. operates as an online gambling company in Canada. The company offers esports entertainment, esports wagering, and iGaming and traditional sports betting services, as well as professional and amateur esports events. It also operates vie.gg, an online esports wagering website. The company was formerly known as VGambling, Inc. and changed its name to Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. in May 2017. Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Birkirkara, Malta.

