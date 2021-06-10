Essentia (ESS) Market Capitalization Achieves $4.00 Million

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 10th. Essentia has a market cap of $4.00 million and approximately $113,680.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Essentia has traded 16.1% lower against the dollar. One Essentia coin can currently be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Essentia alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00062681 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003676 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00022823 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $307.26 or 0.00837082 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.73 or 0.00089167 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,069.83 or 0.08363177 BTC.

Essentia Coin Profile

ESS is a coin. Its genesis date was June 24th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 coins and its circulating supply is 1,419,218,032 coins. Essentia’s official website is essentia.one . The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Essentia is a modular, decentralised interoperability and data management framework that allows users to take full control and ownership of their data, IDs, information, privacy and assets and that can be used indifferently by humans, machines, IoT devices and more. Essentia safely connects and relates the user/machine’s anonymous, pseudo anonymous or public digital IDs with their multiverse of data which is encrypted and stored on decentralized resources or locally. Essentia can be used by individuals for decentralized passwordless login, KYC registrations and by companies for GDPR Compliance and Smart Contract Oracles. ESS Tokens are ERC20 tokens based on the Ethereum network and are managed mainly by the ESS-Fuel module. ESS will work as the fuel of the Essentia Framework. “

Essentia Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Essentia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Essentia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Essentia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Essentia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.