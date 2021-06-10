Ethereum Classic (ETC) Market Cap Hits $6.76 Billion

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 10th. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion and $3.17 billion worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded down 16.8% against the US dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for $58.09 or 0.00157933 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,484.82 or 0.06756178 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,313,299 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org . Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic is an attempt at keeping the Ethereum blockchain unaltered by the part of the community that opposed the hard fork and the return of The DAO funds. It started trading on Poloniex and is getting more and more traction. The Ethereum Classic mission statement is: “We believe in decentralized, censorship-resistant, permissionless blockchains. We believe in the original vision of Ethereum as a world computer you can't shut down, running irreversible smart contracts. We believe in a strong separation of concerns, where system forks are only possible in order to correct actual platform bugs, not to bail out failed contracts and special interests. We believe in censorship-resistant platform that can be actually trusted – by anyone.” Our block explorer data: total coins supply, total network hash rate, last block number and total difficulty are freely provided by https://gastracker.io/ In 2017, the Die Hard fork was implemented in ETC, removing the Ethereum difficulty bomb. Currently, there are no plans to move to Proof of Stake like Ethereum, although developers at the IOHK institute are developing a new PoS protocol for Ethereum Classic. “

