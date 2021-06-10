Ethereum Gold (ETG) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $433.00

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded down 63.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. During the last seven days, Ethereum Gold has traded down 73.1% against the US dollar. Ethereum Gold has a market cap of $376,229.60 and $433.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Gold coin can now be purchased for $0.0186 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00062273 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002765 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003704 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00022919 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $303.64 or 0.00839191 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.03 or 0.00088509 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,038.21 or 0.08396819 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Coin Profile

Ethereum Gold is a coin. It was first traded on October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 coins. Ethereum Gold’s official website is www.etgproject.org . The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ethereum Gold is medium.com/@amandaETG . Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumGold is an Ethereum clone. It has a supply of 24,000,000 ETG tokens. “

