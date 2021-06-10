Ethereum Meta Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges (ETHM)

Ethereum Meta (CURRENCY:ETHM) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 10th. In the last week, Ethereum Meta has traded down 15.9% against the US dollar. One Ethereum Meta coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Ethereum Meta has a market capitalization of $6.69 million and $8,272.00 worth of Ethereum Meta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ethereum Meta alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00063820 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002751 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00023849 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003750 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.05 or 0.00849953 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00047226 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,088.17 or 0.08493126 BTC.

About Ethereum Meta

Ethereum Meta (CRYPTO:ETHM) is a coin. Ethereum Meta’s total supply is 99,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,010,379,198 coins. The official website for Ethereum Meta is ethermeta.com . Ethereum Meta’s official Twitter account is @EthereumMeta and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ethereum Meta is a token that aims bring privacy to Ethereum transactions by using a smart contract mixer to shuffle transactions without the need of an operator. ETHM is an ERC20 token that powers the Ethereum Meta ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Meta

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Meta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Meta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Meta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Meta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Meta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.