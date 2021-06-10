Ethernity Chain Reaches Market Capitalization of $88.06 Million (ERN)

Ethernity Chain (CURRENCY:ERN) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. During the last week, Ethernity Chain has traded 8.2% higher against the dollar. One Ethernity Chain coin can now be bought for $8.95 or 0.00024422 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethernity Chain has a total market capitalization of $88.06 million and $4.06 million worth of Ethernity Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.28 or 0.00063550 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002731 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00023718 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003760 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $312.27 or 0.00852405 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,113.69 or 0.08499368 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.68 or 0.00089209 BTC.

ERN is a coin. It launched on January 29th, 2021. Ethernity Chain’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,842,287 coins. Ethernity Chain’s official Twitter account is @ethernitychain

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethernity Chain is a community-oriented platform that produces limited edition authenticated NFTs and trading cards created by artists and endorsed by notable figures. Built on the Ethereum Network, it aims to build the biggest A-NFT library, reward its creators and raise funds for charitable causes forever. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethernity Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethernity Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethernity Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

