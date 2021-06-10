Ethverse Tops One Day Trading Volume of $48,790.00 (ETHV)

Ethverse (CURRENCY:ETHV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. One Ethverse coin can now be bought for about $0.0553 or 0.00000150 BTC on exchanges. Ethverse has a market cap of $494,594.26 and approximately $48,790.00 worth of Ethverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ethverse has traded down 23.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Ethverse

Ethverse is a coin. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2020. Ethverse’s total supply is 38,036,669 coins and its circulating supply is 8,946,495 coins. Ethverse’s official website is ethverse.com . Ethverse’s official Twitter account is @ethverse and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethverse’s official message board is medium.com/ethverse

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethverse is an open, interactive, and decentralized virtual universe built using the Minecraft gaming engine and Ethereum blockchain. Ethverse users own and trade land and assets within the world. Ethverse allows users to engage in immersive experiences and monetize assets & services. “

Buying and Selling Ethverse

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethverse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

