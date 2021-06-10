Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) is AMS Capital Ltda’s 10th Largest Position

AMS Capital Ltda increased its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Etsy makes up 3.2% of AMS Capital Ltda’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. AMS Capital Ltda owned 0.08% of Etsy worth $20,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Associated Banc Corp raised its stake in Etsy by 450.0% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Etsy by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY traded up $0.74 on Thursday, reaching $168.04. 51,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,310,383. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.62 and a fifty-two week high of $251.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.10. The stock has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a PE ratio of 47.39, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.43.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.44% and a net margin of 23.46%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.44, for a total value of $1,219,612.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,584,146.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.41, for a total value of $181,972.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,972.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,878 shares of company stock valued at $14,094,036 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ETSY shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Etsy from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Etsy from $162.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Etsy from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Etsy from $250.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.08.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

