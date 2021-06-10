EvenCoin Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $135,842.00 (EVN)

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. EvenCoin has a market capitalization of $78,088.92 and $135,842.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, EvenCoin has traded down 23.8% against the US dollar. One EvenCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EvenCoin alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.30 or 0.00123631 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000105 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001959 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $283.43 or 0.00773471 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 25% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003269 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000062 BTC.

EvenCoin Profile

EvenCoin is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. EvenCoin’s official website is www.evencoin.io . EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

Buying and Selling EvenCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EvenCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EvenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EvenCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EvenCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.