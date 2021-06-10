Evercore ISI Begins Coverage on Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Research analysts at Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE:OGN opened at $28.45 on Thursday. Organon & Co. has a 12-month low of $27.25 and a 12-month high of $38.75.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

