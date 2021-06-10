EveryCoin Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (EVY)

EveryCoin (CURRENCY:EVY) traded down 10.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 10th. One EveryCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EveryCoin has a market capitalization of $384,971.87 and approximately $59,122.00 worth of EveryCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, EveryCoin has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00064729 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003798 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00023547 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $325.86 or 0.00864379 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00047348 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,207.36 or 0.08507968 BTC.

EveryCoin Coin Profile

EveryCoin (EVY) is a coin. EveryCoin ‘s total supply is 88,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,380,000,000 coins. EveryCoin ‘s official Twitter account is @AaronJin20 . The official website for EveryCoin is www.everycoin.io . The Reddit community for EveryCoin is /r/EveryCoinICO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Aaron Platform is a new financial platform for people who are excluded from modern finance systems for a long time.It aims to spread free financial accounts to all people around the world and allow them to exchange money freely. EveryCoin provides financial services such as deposit, withdrawal, transfer, etc. for all currencies in the world by cooperation with TabiPay and Eco-Chains. And EveryCoin is used as the settlement currency of the Aaron Platform. “

