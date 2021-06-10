Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) CEO Saundra L. Pelletier Acquires 50,000 Shares

Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) CEO Saundra L. Pelletier bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $51,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 850,837 shares in the company, valued at $876,362.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ EVFM traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.05. The stock had a trading volume of 12,639,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,233,839. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.72, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of -0.28. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $5.53.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Evofem Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Evofem Biosciences from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 6,120 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 7,030 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 8,014 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 51,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 265,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 9,983 shares in the last quarter. 41.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evofem Biosciences Company Profile

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, an antimicrobial vaginal gel for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

