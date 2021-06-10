Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) CFO Acquires $25,235.00 in Stock

Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) CFO Justin J. File bought 24,500 shares of Evofem Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $25,235.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 440,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,599.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
EVFM traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $1.05. The company had a trading volume of 12,639,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,233,839. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.28. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $5.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $107.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of -0.28.
Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Evofem Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Evofem Biosciences from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Evofem Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.10.
About Evofem Biosciences
Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, an antimicrobial vaginal gel for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.
