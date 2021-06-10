Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) CFO Acquires $25,235.00 in Stock

Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) CFO Justin J. File bought 24,500 shares of Evofem Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $25,235.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 440,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,599.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

EVFM traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $1.05. The company had a trading volume of 12,639,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,233,839. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.28. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $5.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $107.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of -0.28.

Get Evofem Biosciences alerts:

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Evofem Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Evofem Biosciences by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 6,120 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Evofem Biosciences by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,030 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Evofem Biosciences by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 8,014 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Evofem Biosciences by 19.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 51,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 3.9% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 265,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 9,983 shares during the period. 41.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Evofem Biosciences from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Evofem Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.10.

About Evofem Biosciences

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, an antimicrobial vaginal gel for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Evofem Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evofem Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.