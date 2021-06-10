Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.03

Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.03 and traded as high as $4.10. Evogene shares last traded at $3.82, with a volume of 527,052 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evogene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $98.37 million, a PE ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.03.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. Evogene had a negative net margin of 1,829.58% and a negative return on equity of 38.61%. The business had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Evogene Ltd. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Evogene by 46.9% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 114,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 36,482 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Evogene in the first quarter valued at about $1,472,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Evogene by 201.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 778,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,924,000 after purchasing an additional 520,027 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evogene during the 1st quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evogene by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 185,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 103,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.65% of the company’s stock.

About Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN)

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in multiple life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The CPB platform, incorporating a deep understanding of biology leveraged through big data and artificial intelligence, designed to computationally discover and uniquely guide the development of life-science products based on microbes, small molecules, and genetic elements.

