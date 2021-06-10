Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.03

Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.03 and traded as high as $4.10. Evogene shares last traded at $3.82, with a volume of 527,052 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Evogene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st.

Get Evogene alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.03. The firm has a market cap of $98.37 million, a PE ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.29.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. Evogene had a negative net margin of 1,829.58% and a negative return on equity of 38.61%. The business had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Evogene Ltd. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Evogene by 46.9% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 114,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 36,482 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Evogene in the first quarter valued at about $1,472,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Evogene by 201.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 778,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,924,000 after purchasing an additional 520,027 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Evogene in the 1st quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evogene by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 185,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 103,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.65% of the company’s stock.

About Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN)

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in multiple life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The CPB platform, incorporating a deep understanding of biology leveraged through big data and artificial intelligence, designed to computationally discover and uniquely guide the development of life-science products based on microbes, small molecules, and genetic elements.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Evogene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evogene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.