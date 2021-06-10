ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Price Hits $0.17 on Exchanges

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000465 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. ExclusiveCoin has a market capitalization of $987,316.06 and $5,036.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001511 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000028 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.34 or 0.00356203 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00011742 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001550 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded up 96% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Profile

ExclusiveCoin (CRYPTO:EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

