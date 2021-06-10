Exeedme (XED) Price Tops $0.30

Exeedme (CURRENCY:XED) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 10th. Exeedme has a market cap of $15.86 million and approximately $294,153.00 worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Exeedme has traded down 18.5% against the US dollar. One Exeedme coin can now be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000824 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Exeedme alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002728 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00062867 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.08 or 0.00188349 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.35 or 0.00199982 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $486.64 or 0.01326839 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36,695.99 or 1.00053238 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002911 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Exeedme Profile

Exeedme’s genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 52,492,990 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Buying and Selling Exeedme

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exeedme should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Exeedme using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Exeedme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Exeedme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.