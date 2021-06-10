eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Trading Down 7.4%

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)’s share price traded down 7.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $36.24 and last traded at $36.40. 25,998 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,945,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.30.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of eXp World from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, William Blair cut shares of eXp World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.60 and a beta of 2.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.86.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $583.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.79 million. eXp World had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 30.11%. eXp World’s revenue was up 115.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $1,136,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,936,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,325,166,560.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total transaction of $482,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 485,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,600,172.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 532,500 shares of company stock valued at $20,943,950 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPI. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in eXp World by 603.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 4,768 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in eXp World by 476.7% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 40,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 33,386 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in eXp World by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in eXp World by 661.3% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 24,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in eXp World by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 21,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 11,802 shares during the last quarter. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eXp World Company Profile (NASDAQ:EXPI)

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, Portugal, France, Mexico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

