Expanse (EXP) Hits Market Cap of $1.31 Million

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. One Expanse coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0699 or 0.00000192 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Expanse has traded down 21.7% against the U.S. dollar. Expanse has a total market cap of $1.31 million and approximately $7,339.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,386.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,458.67 or 0.06757051 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $598.94 or 0.01646051 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $164.14 or 0.00451096 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.90 or 0.00159132 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $262.13 or 0.00720406 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $165.88 or 0.00455886 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00006654 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.02 or 0.00371073 BTC.

Expanse Profile

EXP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Expanse is www.expanse.tech . The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Expanse’s official message board is forum.expanse.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Expanse is a decentralized cryptographic information, application, and contract platform. It is among the first of such to be fairly distributed, democratically controlled, and community managed. Through the use of smart contracts and decentralized blockchain technology, it is run not by any one individual or group, but by the users of Expanse itself. The project is organized, managed, and operated through a decentralized organization leveraging direct influence over the platform and its future to those that matter most: our community. New features, integration, and core modifications of the expanse platform and organization can be nominated, voted on, and implemented according to the collective opinion. “

Expanse Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Expanse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Expanse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

