Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Insider Sells $2,828,817.00 in Stock

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) insider Daniel R. Wall sold 22,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.26, for a total value of $2,828,817.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,086 shares in the company, valued at $4,078,180.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of EXPD traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $125.44. 1,515,058 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,171,406. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.01. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.94 and a 12 month high of $126.57.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 33.74% and a net margin of 7.44%. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was up 76.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is presently 28.50%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EXPD shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Vertical Research started coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,107,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 153,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,579,000 after buying an additional 5,639 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 633,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,252,000 after buying an additional 15,419 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Recommended Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.