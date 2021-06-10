Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Shares Bought by Polen Capital Management LLC

Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,324 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Exponent worth $12,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 127,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,478,000 after acquiring an additional 9,838 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 148,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,378,000 after acquiring an additional 25,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exponent during the 4th quarter worth about $267,000. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Exponent news, VP Bradley A. James sold 3,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total value of $284,824.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,426.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exponent stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $88.18. The company had a trading volume of 221 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,722. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.07 and a beta of 0.31. Exponent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.42 and a 12-month high of $102.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.12.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $109.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.81 million. Exponent had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 24.63%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Exponent’s payout ratio is 51.61%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Exponent Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

