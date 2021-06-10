Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 280,305 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 2,851,433 shares.The stock last traded at $20.33 and had previously closed at $20.27.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on STAY shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $19.50 target price on shares of Extended Stay America in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Extended Stay America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.18.

Get Extended Stay America alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.79.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $257.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.40 million. Extended Stay America’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This is a positive change from Extended Stay America’s previous dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STAY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Extended Stay America by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in Extended Stay America in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in Extended Stay America in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Extended Stay America by 1,446.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Extended Stay America by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. 96.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extended Stay America Company Profile (NYSE:STAY)

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third-party franchisees.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Extended Stay America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extended Stay America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.