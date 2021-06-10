Extra Space Storage (EXR) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Extra Space Storage (NYSE: EXR) recently:

6/3/2021 – Extra Space Storage is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock.

5/28/2021 – Extra Space Storage had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $147.00 to $160.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/26/2021 – Extra Space Storage had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $122.00 to $134.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

5/20/2021 – Extra Space Storage had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $142.00 to $152.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/20/2021 – Extra Space Storage had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock.

5/17/2021 – Extra Space Storage had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $137.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/17/2021 – Extra Space Storage had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $137.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

5/14/2021 – Extra Space Storage was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $149.08. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

EXR stock opened at $158.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.88 and a 1 year high of $159.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.74. The company has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.17.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $358.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.78 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 43.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.76%.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total value of $503,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,046,526.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 56,000 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total transaction of $7,430,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,599,663.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,941 shares of company stock valued at $20,517,645 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after purchasing an additional 16,352 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 6,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. Institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

