Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $159.63

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $159.63 and last traded at $159.53, with a volume of 5513 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $158.57.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EXR shares. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Truist boosted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.74.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $358.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.78 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 43.95%. The company’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.76%.

In other news, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.12, for a total transaction of $125,663.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,600.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Grace Kunde sold 331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.84, for a total value of $47,942.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,368 shares in the company, valued at $1,501,701.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 145,941 shares of company stock valued at $20,517,645. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXR. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the first quarter worth $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage during the first quarter valued at $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 89.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

