F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Gap Up to $187.74

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $187.74, but opened at $192.88. F5 Networks shares last traded at $195.42, with a volume of 2,854 shares trading hands.
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $203.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.07.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $193.85. The stock has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
In related news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.03, for a total transaction of $385,769.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,917,063.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marie Myers sold 1,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.16, for a total transaction of $352,115.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,232.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,220 shares of company stock valued at $3,449,325. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in F5 Networks by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 991 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in F5 Networks by 437.3% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,276 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 5,108 shares during the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in F5 Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,107,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in F5 Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its holdings in F5 Networks by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 36,227 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $7,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
F5 Networks Company Profile (NASDAQ:FFIV)
F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.
