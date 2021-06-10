F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Gap Up to $187.74

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $187.74, but opened at $192.88. F5 Networks shares last traded at $195.42, with a volume of 2,854 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $203.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.07.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $193.85. The stock has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $645.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.98 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.03, for a total transaction of $385,769.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,917,063.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marie Myers sold 1,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.16, for a total transaction of $352,115.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,232.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,220 shares of company stock valued at $3,449,325. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in F5 Networks by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 991 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in F5 Networks by 437.3% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,276 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 5,108 shares during the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in F5 Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,107,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in F5 Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its holdings in F5 Networks by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 36,227 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $7,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F5 Networks Company Profile (NASDAQ:FFIV)

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

