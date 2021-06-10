Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Holdings Raised by Linscomb & Williams Inc.

Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,165 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 38.9% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 126,150 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $37,155,000 after buying an additional 35,313 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Facebook by 57.7% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Facebook by 1.4% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,497,902 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,681,007,000 after buying an additional 177,413 shares during the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Facebook by 7.7% during the first quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 31,543 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,290,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karani Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 27.7% during the first quarter. Karani Asset Management LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Facebook stock traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $329.09. 232,137 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,636,371. The company has a market cap of $933.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.30. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.11 and a fifty-two week high of $338.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $315.04.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Facebook from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Facebook from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.93.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total transaction of $25,808,924.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total value of $78,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,099,130.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,075,903 shares of company stock valued at $643,900,557. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

