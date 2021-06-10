Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Acquired by Gabalex Capital Management LLC

Gabalex Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 77.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 21,784 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for 7.4% of Gabalex Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Gabalex Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $14,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Facebook stock traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $331.44. 427,298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,636,371. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.11 and a twelve month high of $338.30. The company has a market cap of $939.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $315.04.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 10,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total value of $3,357,995.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 25,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,292,212. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $944,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,075,903 shares of company stock worth $643,900,557 over the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.93.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

