Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by Polen Capital Management LLC

Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,497,902 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,413 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for about 8.3% of Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Polen Capital Management LLC owned about 0.44% of Facebook worth $3,681,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FB. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its stake in Facebook by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in Facebook by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 7,184 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Facebook by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,413 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 65.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total value of $25,808,924.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $944,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,075,903 shares of company stock worth $643,900,557. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FB shares. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Facebook in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Facebook from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $370.93.

Facebook stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $331.10. The stock had a trading volume of 126,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,636,371. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $315.04. The firm has a market cap of $938.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.30. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.11 and a 12 month high of $338.30.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. Facebook’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

