Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. reduced its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,986 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. Facebook comprises about 2.9% of J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $22,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 65.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FB. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $370.93.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total value of $25,808,924.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total transaction of $5,281,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,425 shares in the company, valued at $6,082,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,075,903 shares of company stock worth $643,900,557 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $330.34. 286,774 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,636,371. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $315.04. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.11 and a 12-month high of $338.30. The stock has a market cap of $936.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.30.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

