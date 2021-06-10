Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by South State CORP.

South State CORP. lowered its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,091 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. South State CORP.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $5,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,655,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $43,611,449,000 after purchasing an additional 910,971 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 101,745,652 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,762,764,000 after purchasing an additional 919,615 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,299,199,000 after purchasing an additional 9,362,408 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $8,021,574,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Facebook by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,999,781 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,463,140,000 after acquiring an additional 367,313 shares during the period. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FB traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $331.42. 453,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,636,371. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $315.04. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.11 and a 12-month high of $338.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $939.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.30.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 10,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total transaction of $3,357,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 25,052 shares in the company, valued at $8,292,212. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.69, for a total value of $11,934,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,075,903 shares of company stock valued at $643,900,557 over the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FB. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Facebook in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Facebook from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.93.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

