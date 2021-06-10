Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,043,620 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 122,281 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for approximately 0.8% of Sei Investments Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $304,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FB. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Facebook from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $370.93.

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total transaction of $196,613.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,982,905.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.69, for a total transaction of $11,934,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,075,903 shares of company stock worth $643,900,557. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $329.09. 232,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,636,371. The firm has a market cap of $933.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.30. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.11 and a twelve month high of $338.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $315.04.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

