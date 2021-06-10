FairGame One Day Trading Volume Hits $2.45 Million (FAIR)

FairGame (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. FairGame has a market cap of $4.25 million and $2.45 million worth of FairGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FairGame coin can currently be purchased for $0.0044 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, FairGame has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002315 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00007065 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000092 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.08 or 0.00103484 BTC.

FairGame (CRYPTO:FAIR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2014. FairGame’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 960,000,000 coins. FairGame’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . FairGame’s official website is fair.game

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

