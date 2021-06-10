Falcon Project (FNT) Trading 19.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Falcon Project (CURRENCY:FNT) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. One Falcon Project coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Falcon Project has a market capitalization of $3.34 million and $47,381.00 worth of Falcon Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Falcon Project has traded 19.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002721 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00062457 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.41 or 0.00183281 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $73.03 or 0.00198550 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $481.27 or 0.01308495 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,716.94 or 0.99826904 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002884 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Falcon Project Profile

Falcon Project’s total supply is 99,360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,951,280,734 coins. Falcon Project’s official website is falconofficial.com . The official message board for Falcon Project is medium.com/@Dmitriy_aka_Lavrus . Falcon Project’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_SBS and its Facebook page is accessible here

Falcon Project Coin Trading

