Falconswap Price Down 25.5% Over Last 7 Days (FSW)

Falconswap (CURRENCY:FSW) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 10th. Falconswap has a market cap of $3.78 million and $141,936.00 worth of Falconswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Falconswap has traded down 25.5% against the dollar. One Falconswap coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000271 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00064202 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003795 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00023703 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $322.31 or 0.00866124 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00047939 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,167.24 or 0.08511047 BTC.

About Falconswap

Falconswap (CRYPTO:FSW) is a coin. Its launch date was August 23rd, 2020. Falconswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,429,794 coins. Falconswap’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_Swap and its Facebook page is accessible here . Falconswap’s official website is falconswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “FalconSwap is a layer-2 scaling solution built on Uniswap and further extendable to aggregate other DeFi platforms like Mooniswap, Kyber, Balancer, Airswap, Bancor etc. FalconSwap is designed to solve the ongoing issues that have been deterring people to start using the DeFi protocols. “

Buying and Selling Falconswap

