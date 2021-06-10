FantasyGold (FGC) Market Cap Hits $51,155.13

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 10th. One FantasyGold coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. FantasyGold has a total market capitalization of $51,155.13 and approximately $210.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FantasyGold has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002735 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00061880 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.06 or 0.00183226 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.23 or 0.00200093 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $473.46 or 0.01293620 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $36,650.82 or 1.00140448 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002942 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

FantasyGold Coin Profile

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 coins and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 coins. The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin . The official website for FantasyGold is www.fantasygold.io

Buying and Selling FantasyGold

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FantasyGold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FantasyGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

