Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Fastly from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Fastly from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Fastly from $105.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.50.

Fastly stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.91. 5,764,692 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,998,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 11.88 and a current ratio of 11.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.42. Fastly has a fifty-two week low of $39.47 and a fifty-two week high of $136.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of -44.92 and a beta of 1.11.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $84.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.15 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 14.53% and a negative net margin of 43.04%. Equities research analysts forecast that Fastly will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Fastly news, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $504,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,317,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $42,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,288.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 224,546 shares of company stock valued at $12,956,143. Company insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fastly by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Fastly by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Fastly by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Fastly by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastly by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 68.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

