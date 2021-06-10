Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Trading Up 6.1%

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)’s share price was up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $88.08 and last traded at $87.95. Approximately 70,710 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,034,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.87.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FATE shares. Truist raised their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $85.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. HC Wainwright raised shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wedbush cut shares of Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $30.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fate Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.00.

The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.25 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.12.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $11.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.48% and a negative net margin of 461.69%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total value of $2,308,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 120,740 shares in the company, valued at $11,150,339. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Yu-Waye Chu sold 3,275 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.30, for a total transaction of $272,807.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,597,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,275 shares of company stock valued at $7,653,058. Insiders own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FATE. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 125.9% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,554,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $540,422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652,846 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,510,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,625 shares during the period. Darwin Global Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $86,642,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $80,352,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $76,446,000. 98.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

